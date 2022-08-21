FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old from Ohio was surprised Saturday and gifted a new prosthetic leg at a mobility clinic event.

The event at the Turnstone-Plassman Athletic Center, hosted by Ossur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation, provided resources and tips for people with limb loss or limb difference. Participants got to improve their mobility through a variety of fun and educational activities.

“To be granted this is unimaginable,” said Zac Moier, the recipient of the prosthetic. “I didn’t think it was gonna happen. I had hopes, but I didn’t think it was gonna happen honestly. And to actually see it happen, it’s awesome. It’s really awesome.”

Moier said he plans to use his new leg every day and in sports like volleyball, football and basketball.