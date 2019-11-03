18th annual Sure to Satisfy fundraiser for Temple of Achduth Vesholom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past 18 years, the Temple of Achduth Vesholom has been making mouthwatering sandwiches for the Fort Wayne community. The fundraiser for the temple on Thursday, November 7th.

Meals include a heaping 1/3-pound corned beef sandwich on rye, giant pickle, creamy coleslaw, fudge brownie, and a drink. The boxed meals are $18.

The Sure to Satisfy fundraiser also offers the corned beef at $18 a pound, and Hebrew National whole kosher salami at $12 for 12 oz.

All funds raised go toward the Temple’s general operating fund.

You can still volunteer for Corned Beef Prep Night on Wednesday, November 6th or on the day of the event.

You can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5200 Old Mill Road.

For more information, click here.