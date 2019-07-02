1,800 customers left to sweat after daylong power outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – it’s one thing to be hot and it’s another thing to be hot with no electricity. About 1,800 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne lost power Monday, leaving them to sweat with air conditioning.

Indiana Michigan Power reported that the powerless area went from Lakeside Park across Indiana Tech and Memorial Park to the intersection of Washington and Coliseum Boulevards.

The area had no power from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the folks at Viridian Architectural Design.

Designer Lynn Smith said she didn’t get any work done in the hot, dark office.

“I did the best I could,” she laughed. “It was a very long day and we weren’t happy because we’re already working on a short work week. So everybody was pushing really hard because everyone’s taking Friday off. so we were all disappointed because we wanted to get a lot done today. Kind of stunk.”

As for Quantrell London and his family, they headed to Memorial Park hoping to play in the splash pads with his kids, but they weren’t running water because there was no electricity to power them.

“I was just sad,” he said. “The heat is ridiculous. I’ve just been riding around with the A.C. on, coming to the water parks, going to the gas station getting ice and everything, trying to stay as cool as possible, keeping the kids cool, trying to keep them entertained for this hot summer day.”

Monday was the sixth 90 degree plus day in a row and it looks like we could be gearing up for a seventh.