18-year-old arrested for battering woman in public

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for battery and robbery after a woman told police she had been battered by three males in Harlan on Thursday.

Bronson A.D. Filler has been arrested as one of the possible suspects for felony robbery and battery resulting in bodily injury. The two other males’ identities are not being released because they are juveniles, but they were also detained.

According to court documents, a woman said Thursday at about 1:57 p.m. she was in Harlan when she was struck. Bleeding, she called 911.

The victim, who was on School St., told dispatchers that three males had struck her multiple times and tried to steal her purse. She described one as a white male with brown hair, one as a white male with blonde hair, and one as a black male with glasses. She said the males then left the area on foot heading southbound.

When an officer arrived in the area, they found three males matching the description walking southbound on Stopher Rd. near Applegate Dr. When the officer approached the males, they ran into a nearby field and layed down to avoid being seen.

Another officer arrived with K9 and the three males came out of the field and were detained. Filler was one of the males arrested.

The woman was still at School St. After receiveing medical attention, she was taken to Stopher Rd. where she positively identified the three males.

The court documents reveal that Filler told police their plan. He said he was supposed to distract the woman while the other two males took the victim’s ignition keys out of her purse.

Filler said he asked the victim for food and water. He then became upset and struck the victim when she did ot give him anything or offer any help.

He and the other two suspects then got in the victim’s vehicle and attempted to drive away. However, they did not have the keys and they left the area.

Filler’s next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.