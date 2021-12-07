18-year-old arrested for August fatal shooting in Steuben County

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) More than three-months after a fatal shooting, officers make an arrest in the investigation. Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s arrested 18-year-old Octavian A. Lensky of Fremont.

The shooting happened on August 31 in the 100 block of N. Baum Street in Fremont. 18-year-old Caiden Hulliberger died shortly after it happened.

Detectives arrested Lensky in the 1200 block of N. Wayne Street in Angola on an active arrest warrant. He is facing one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony. Lensky is scheduled to make his initial hearing in the Steuben County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.