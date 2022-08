FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755.

Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above.

Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days start at 10 a.m. at the Old Fort, located at 1201 Spy Run Avenue. Again, it’s free to attend, but donations are appreciated for this fully volunteer-supported event.