170 businesses participate in second United Front session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, 170 businesses throughout the Midwest participated in the second session of United Front, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Comprehensive Cultural Competency program that fosters racial equity, healing and unity.

Wednesday’s topic: “Belonging and the Brain,” with Dr. Pascal Losambe.

“Belonging is one of the most significant and important parts of our humanity. The natural tendency for humans, even at a very young age, is to categorize other people, which is often based on superficial markers,” the press release said. “This tendency leads us to connect with individuals we consider our “in group” – those who share similar identities, values, beliefs and worldviews.”

The session focused on the mindset of connecting with our group being carried over into the workplaces, which can present a barrier to inclusion.

United Front addressed this by providing ways to recognize and counteract barriers in order to create an environment of trust, psychological safety and one that promotes belonging.

The program will run 14 weeks.