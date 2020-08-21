17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Syracuse

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old is dead and another injured after a truck crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash on South County Line Road east of CR 137, two miles east of Syracuse at approximately 3 pm. According to the department, a truck driven by a juvenile, 17, was traveling east on South County Line Road when the vehicle went left of center and continued off the roadway and into a tree.
The driver suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, 17, was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
West Noble’s Athletic Director, Tom Schermerhorn, took to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of a student and soccer player:
Thoughts and prayers to Anthony's family and friends. He will be greatly missed in our school and community🙏. My heart hurts today. pic.twitter.com/Yx8U0SHGv4— Tom Schermerhorn (@WestNobleAD) August 21, 2020
