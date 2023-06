FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A teenager in Amboy Township died in a crash where his car went up in flames early Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., 17-year-old Mitchell Gillen from Delta was driving a GMC Enclave on County Road North near CR 2, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Officers determined the car veered off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP is still investigating the crash.