17-foot sculpture being installed at Fort Wayne Museum of Art to celebrate 100th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Museum of Art will be installing a 17-foot tall commissioned sculpture by Dale Enochs on August 18 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the museum.

The base will be 3,600 pounds of Indiana limestone, and the aluminum sculpture weighs about 2,000 pounds. The sculpture will stand on the Main Street side of museum grounds.

The installation will begin at 8 a.m., the museum says, and is estimated to be finished around 3 p.m., when the public display will be revealed.

