ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for school safety investments, with a portion of that money going to 17 Allen County schools and districts.

The grants will be allocated to 425 schools across the state, which is the largest number of schools ever to apply.

“We continue to prioritize investments in school safety to help students and staff succeed without the worry of violence in Hoosier schools,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This funding allows schools to address their specific safety needs through additional personnel and programs designed to prepare for and prevent school violence.”

With this funding, Indiana now has invested more than $132.9 million in school safety since 2013.

The Allen County schools and districts to receive funding are as follows: