FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday hundreds of women will unite for the 16 annual Women’s Champagne Brunch at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.

This year WANE 15’s own Emily Dwire and Alyssa Ivanson will emcee the brunch which features a silent auction and a focus on women involved in Big Brother Big Sister of Northeast Indiana.

The doors open for the Allen County Memorial Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. with the event kick-off of the event-themed Mimosas for Matches.

Those who cannot attend the event today can still participate online in the silent auction. The completely free event is still open for those who want to be in attendance.