FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort 4 Fitness celebrates its 16 annual Fall Festival this year for people of all ages and abilities.

The event is the largest gathering of the community in the celebration of fitness and anyone is welcome, whether participating in the Triple Crown or even cheering from the sidelines. Vendors will also line up within Parkview Field for the expo which is free for anyone to participate.

The festival will kick off on September 29 with the 1.2-mile lap around the Parkview Field to wrap up the summer-long Kids and Seniors Marathon programs. September 30 will be the big race day, where the 4 mile, 10K, Half Marathon, and Triple Crown will take place, ending at Parkview Field.

Virtual options for the 4 Mile, 10K, Half Marathon, and Triple Crown are open as well. This means that if you can’t compete the day of, you can go compete at a different location and time and still earn the medal and t-shirt, while supplies last.

For more information and to register for the event head to Fort 4 Fitness’s website.