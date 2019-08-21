1,600+ volunteers participating in Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,600 volunteers from around the area are signed up to participate in this year’s United Way of Allen County Annual Day of Caring.

Individuals and groups from local organizations and businesses are spending the day Wednesday working on more than 90 service projects throughout the community. Those include various tasks like cleaning, landscaping, painting, supply drives, and general upkeep and maintenance at not-for-profits, schools, and private residences recommended by NeighborLink.

Some of this year’s project locations include the Girl Scouts Camp, the Old Fort, the building used for Franke Park Day Camp, Camp Red Cedar, and many more.

“Day of Caring is a tangible way people can have an impact on the entire community,” said David Nicole, President and CEO of United Way of Allen County. “United Way engages individuals through volunteerism year-round, and on this day we all come together to serve the people of Allen County.”

Projects take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete and volunteer teams range in size from three to 200 people.

“Volunteers help define what it means to Live United and are critical to United Way’s fight for families that are working hard but struggling to survive,” Nicole said.

United Way is also recognizing several organizations that go above and beyond in helping the cause during a kickoff breakfast at Headwaters Park. Those organizations include Franklin Electric, Aqua Indiana and UWUA Local 603, UPS and Teamsters Local 710, Do It Best Corp., and Martin Luther King Montessori School.

To learn more about the work United Way of Allen County does throughout the year, or to get involved, CLICK HERE.