16-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old passenger in ‘critically stable condition’ following crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old boy is in “critically stable condition” following a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:23 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on CR 675 W south of SR 120. Responding deputies report finding a Lexus IS2 split in two.

The investigation determined the vehicle had been southbound on CR 675 W at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, lost control after going over a small hill in the roadway, the press release said. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and traveled off the roadway hitting a tree nearly head-on. The vehicle split in two, causing the driver and a 14-year-old boy passenger to be ejected.

The 16-year old boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.

The 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital and is in “critically stable condition”, the press release said.

Deputies report that it is unknown whether seat belts were in use but the airbags did deploy. The roadway was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the names of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, Samaritan Helicopter and the Angola Police Department.