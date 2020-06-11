$15,000 Arts grant awarded to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been awarded a $15,000 grant for the production of the musical “1776” in early September with an all-female, multi-cultural cast.

The Civic Theatre received the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which awarded 1,015 grants nationwide. The Indiana Arts Commission announced that Indiana Arts Providers were awarded $1,049,800 for various arts projects across the state.

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre hopes that the production of “1776,” which follows the Founding Fathers as they attempt to convince members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence by signing the Declaration of Independence, will “bring focus to the suffragettes as well as the Constitution,” said Civic Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Phillip Colglasier.

The grant will allow the Civic Theater to “[use] this musical and the words of our founding fathers [to] explore women’s suffrage and the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment guaranteed American women the right to vote and we will be hosting public discussions with community leaders about the work of the suffragettes and individual rights. We are also partnering with the League of Women Voters Fort Wayne in a non-partisan voter registration drive leading up to the national presidential election in 2020,” explained Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Phillip Colglasier.

Colglasier said he was excited and appreciative for the grant.

“It’s quite an honor,” he said. “They don’t give [grants] out for any reason. It has to be something that meets their requirements and it’s a very competitive grant process. It’s rather involved, so a lot of work went into putting the proposal together.”

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We celebrate organizations like the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”

With the potential for a panel discussion with the focus of suffragettes and voter registration, the theater is using the musical to bring light the challenges that occurred for women to vote and encouraging women to use this right for the 2020 Elections.

Tickets for the musical can be purchased on the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s website. Social distancing, no intermission, online programs, shields for the actors, masks and other precautions will be in place to keep those in attendance and working on the musical safe.