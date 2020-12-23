150 coats distributed Tuesday in Meijer Coat Giveaway

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coats donated by Meijer last week were given out to those in need on Tuesday.

After a successful day on Monday, Victory Worship Center Church opened its doors to give out 150 coats to people in need.

“We’ve been there and I understand that is a hard season, hard time for people and we want to do whatever we can for our community and to make somebody else’s day more of a blessing for them,” said David Moore, pastor at Victory Worship Center.

In total, Meijer donated five thousand coats to help people in six counties across Indiana.

