15-year-old moped driver injured after turning left into passing vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old moped driver is injured after she made a left turn into a passing vehicle Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:29 a.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of C.R. 48 on reports of a crash.

Responding deputies report that a Honda ULX, driven by Connie Collins, 74, of Garrett, was traveling eastbound on C.R. 48 and attempted to pass an eastbound Rockne MC-08-50, driven by Katrina Kline, 15, of Garrett. While the car was passing, Kline turned on her left turn signal, began making a left turn and crashed into the Honda.

Kline was ejected from the moped, according to deputies. She reports suffering from ankle pain, road rash and lacerations.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Garrett Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Garrett Police Department.