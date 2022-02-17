FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The process to get a new hauler for Fort Wayne’s trash collection is underway and four national providers have already shown interest in submitting bids for the contract.

15 Finds Out went through the bidding documents and discovered some new, specific requests that are efforts to prevent a Red River repeat.

Most of the 56-page document is similar to the current trash contract, which is pretty standard. But, now the city is requiring the companies who want to make a bid to collect trash to have experience with a similar-sized or bigger city that has similar “complexities,” like alleys. The companies would also have to have experience collecting in Indiana or an adjacent state and have operations in Indiana or an adjacent state.

“Things like snow and ice are pretty important when you’re picking up waste. If you’re only a warm climate waste hauler, you might not understand that,” Tim Haffner, a Fort Wayne city attorney, said. “Secondly, you like to have folks with nearby resources so they can support each other. That was one of the limitations we experienced with Red River. Their closest other market was Nashville. It’s not practical to run equipment back and forth when you have shortcomings or things like COVID breakout where you don’t have full access to the full workforce.”

Of the four companies interested in the Fort Wayne contract, two are based in Indiana, one in Michigan and one in Nebraska. A truck supplier out of Indianapolis is also on the list of interested parties.

“With some of the challenges with Red River, we have come to appreciate the value of having nearby capacity,” Haffner said.

Another change in the bidding documents is allowing the contractor to initially use any trash trucks it can get and not require the vehicles to be new to start.

The goal is to have a new hauler start service on July 1. That’s about four and a half months to prepare, when usually a company would have eight or nine months to get ready for a new contract to start.

“We might normally have required all new equipment, but we’ve eased that restriction somewhat to be able to give bidders the opportunity to assemble equipment in different ways,” Haffner explained. “We don’t want to limit the ability to have the right provider under the right terms to serve our market because we prescribed something that was too restrictive.”

Perhaps a big ‘lesson learned’ from Red River is the added language that would allow the city to take “temporary possession of bidder’s equipment” in the event of a default of the contract.

“That’s a technique that’s become vogue in the industry in the last ten years or so, and it results from circumstances like this,” Haffner said. “You don’t serve a market the size of Fort Wayne unless you have the equipment and the equipment is not readily available. You don’t just run down to your local dealer and pick up 35 side-load trucks. So, that is a new element to the contract.”

If the city would find itself in a similar situation, where the future trash company were to be in breach of contract for excessive missed pick-ups or any other reason, the city could rent the trucks and take control of the routes to continue servicing the city.

“There’s some complexities of that. You ultimately have to get the people that own the equipment, if it’s not the provider, or the lender who had liens on it, to participate and the bid document reflects that expectation that that would happen,” Haffner explained.

Haffner added the successful bidder would also have a strong financial balance sheet.

“We just want to make sure we have a robust diligence process. Hindsight is 2020. It’s pretty easy to figure out what we might have done differently four years ago,” he said. “I think it’s important to note that the entire industry has a fairly dramatic shortage of labor. And, until it affects you, you don’t really appreciate it. If you Google garbage truck driver shortage, it’s amazing how many markets pop up and it sounds a lot like what we’re experiencing, absent the bankruptcy. So, having a provider with a deep balance sheet is important too.”

A pre-bid conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Companies interested in the contract can ask questions and sometimes try to negotiate some of the terms laid out in the bidding documents. That meeting is not open to the public.

Bids are due to the city March 2. All the bids submitted will then be made public. The hope is to negotiate a final contract in early to mid March with new services starting July 1.

Fort Wayne’s market is a large one with more than 80,000 homes, but Haffner said it’s still better for residents to have one trash hauler and not break the city up between several.

“We think the community would get the best value out of one provider. Our industry advisor tells us there is efficiency that comes with size. If you take it to the extreme and had ten providers, one could argue that’s ten different administrative functions and ten different sets of trucks, so the question is, if [Fort Wayne’s] size is an appropriate one-provider solution and we think it is,” Haffner said. “If it’s the right provider, we won’t have this problem again.”

While the bidding process is proceeding, the agreement to keep Red River afloat and collecting trash in the interim still has to be approved in bankruptcy court. Haffner is optimistic that will happen soon and not cause any delay in getting a contract with a new hauler in place in early March.

