15 Black led organizations to receive donation through Cohort Fund

Hyper Local Impact and Utopian Community Grocery Store hold press conference to announce 15 Black led organizations that are receiving money from the Cohort Fund.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past three months, 50 small area businesses raised over $400 thousand for Black owned business throughout the southeast side of Fort Wayne. On Monday, the organizations receiving the money were announced.

Hyper Local Impact and Utopian Community Grocery Store have announced that the Cohort Fund that will be donating $105,000 cash and in-kind support to 15 Black led organizations.

The organizations receiving support are:

Utopian Community Grocery Store

Oxford Community Association

Smiley’s Hunger Relief Farm

Omotayo Rites of Passage

African & African American History Museum

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries

All-in-One Catering

Wolverines Semi-Pro Football

Lions Semi-Pro Football

Oh Def Network

Blacklight Media

Afroplump

Bigger Than Us

Upgrade the World

Big Momma’s Kitchen

“Capital has never been deployed with so much trust and transparency in our neighborhood, we have been so blown away by the support from the entire city as we build our own future here in Southeast Fort Wayne” says co-founder Ty Simmons of Human Agricultural Cooperative, Utopian Community Grocery Store.

To date, the $400,000 raised was contributed by over 1000 individuals, over 50 small businesses and through hundreds of events and promotions around the city, the release said.

To make a donation to the Family & Friends Fund or to find out more about the project and the fund recipients, visit the Family & Friends Fund website.