FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Murray Equipment in Fort Wayne is proposing to construct a building on nearly 15 acres on Nuttman Avenue for machining, metal fabrication and warehousing, according to plans submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The site at 3633 Nuttman is close to the Ardmore Avenue intersection and needs to be rezoned from single-family residential to industrial.

The primary development schematic shows a 25-foot setback from Nuttman Avenue, 50 parking spaces, and a 100,000-square-foot building with a wrap-around detention basin at the northwest corner of the property. Murray Equipment is an agricultural-oriented business based in Fort Wayne on Charleston Place.

Online photos show an abandoned home from another era. Property records indicate it was built in 1912. The style is reminiscent of homes built in the same era by Gustav Stickley, a prominent American architect and furniture designer.

In planning documents, the argument for rezoning to I2 states that 120 out of 160 acres where this property is located are zoned for industrial. The 15-acre site accesses public sewer and water, a fact that supports sustainable growth.

“The overriding character of this area is a mixture of agricultural, residential and industrial zoning and uses, along with recreation uses to the west,” the application states. “The proposed zoning and use are in keeping with that character.”

Stonewall and Engle Ridge Industrial parks are to the south and there are “various industrial developments along Freeman Street north of Nuttman Avenue,” the documents say. “The subject property is within a corridor of industrial zoning that projects southwest from Fort Wayne along the railroad lines to Fort Wayne International Airport.”

WANE 15 has reached out to the applicant for details.

The application will be heard at the Fort Wayne public hearing on Sept. 11.