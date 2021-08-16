$15.8 million Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $15.8 million was bought at a gas station in Fort Wayne.

The winning ticket which matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing was sold at the Lassus Handy Dandy located at 12010 US Highway 24 W on the city’s southwest side.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, August 14 were: 8-18-27-31-36-42. Lottery officials say the ticket holder should keep it in a safe place. The person should also consider meeting with a financial advisor or contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Seventy-six Hoosier Lotto drawings occurred since the last jackpot win back on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Santa Claus, Ind. That jackpot was $2.2 million. The Hoosier Lotto jackpot was won five times in 2020.