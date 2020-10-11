14th Run for Riley raises money for children’s hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 14th annual Run for Riley was held Sunday afternoon at Maple Creek Middle School.

Runners had the option to choose between running in the five-mile race or doing an untimed 5K walk.

All of the proceeds from the event are donated to Riley’s Children Hospital.

This year an anonymous donor has pledged to the match the registration for the first 300 participants, doubling the amount of money raised.

Due to COVID-19, the annual run did not feature a year-specific shirt and participants were given shirts from previous years. The money that would typically be spent on new shirts was donated to Riley’s Hospital for Children instead.

There is also a virtual option offered for the race. Donations for that end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.