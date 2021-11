FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power is out on the south side of Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana Michigan Power outage map.

The company reports 1,401 customers have been without electricity since 3 p.m. Power should be fully restored by 10:30 p.m., according to the I&M website.

WANE 15 has reached out to a utility spokesman but has not heard back.