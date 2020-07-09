14-building apartment complex planned near Union Chapel Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 14-building apartment complex is planned near Union Chapel Road and I-69. A plan for Union Club Apartments was presented to the Allen County Plan Commission Thursday.

If the project is approved, the apartment complex would rise behind StoryPoint, a senior living community. It would include 240 units, clubhouse, pool and dog park for residents. The buildings would max out at two stories tall.

The people behind the project, Domo Development Company have been involved in several projects around Fort Wayne including the nearby Steeplechase Apartments at Parkview and CityScape Flats downtown. The apartments at Union Club would cost between $800 and $1,500 per month.

The request to rezone the land from agricultural use to residential didn’t meet any opposition at Thursday’s public hearing, but one neighbor along Denton requested the complex build a fence between the complex and neighboring residential street. Developers have worked out an agreement to plant at least 150 trees between the apartments and neighborhood.

The sale of the land to the developers is dependent on the project getting approval. Members of the Allen County Plan Commission will make a decision next Thursday.