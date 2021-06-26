13th Annual Kate’s Kart ice cream social to be held Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 13th Annual Kate’s Kart ice cream social fundraiser will take place Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser is held annually to celebrate Kate Layman’s heavenly birthday, in addition to encouraging the public to support small businesses.

According to the Kate’s Kart website, shortly after Kate was born in 2006, she was diagnosed with congenital and heart defects. She passed away at just 18 months old. Throughout her 18 months, Kate endured four open heart surgeries which caused her to spend a lot of time in hospitals. The Kate’s Kart website says she loved to look at books during her stays.

In honor of Kate, and her love of books, her family decided to start giving away new books to children at local hospitals, which lead to the Kate’s Kart organization,

The participating locations are:

Sweets on Main (Fort Wayne)

Just Cream (Fort Wayne)

Rustys Ice Cream (Fort Wayne)

The Frozen Spoon (Leo)

Sweet Sanity (Huntertown)

Moo-Over (Columbia City)

The Brown House (Auburn)

Scoops (Angola)

Kilaineys (Winona Lake)

The Old 27 Ice Cream Shop (Decatur)

The Tasty Spoon (Hartford City)

Iceburg Ice Cream (Albany)

The Bliss Dish (LaGrange)

Carols Corner (South Whitley)

According to the fundraiser’s press release, volunteers will be on-site handing out goodie bags, playing games and collecting donations to support its mission.

Over the last 13 years, the organization has grown to service 20 Northeast Indiana hospitals via 33 book Karts. To date, over 300,000 books have brought smiles, distraction and hope to hospitalized children and their families, according to its press release.

More information can be found here.