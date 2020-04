FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy late Monday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of South Harrison Street.

Investigators believe the boy accidentally shot himself. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, there were 6-8 people inside the house at the time. They’ll interview witnesses as their investigation continues.