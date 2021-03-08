13-24 Drive-In theater finds new life amid coronavirus outbreak

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Live music made a comeback at some drive in movie theaters due to the pandemic

With production of movies stalled, the 13-24 Drive In Theatre in Wabash started looking for new ways to keep people entertained. That’s when the Honeywell Center came up with the idea of drive in concerts.

Their first two shows feature For King and Country and were sold out. Now, the venue is working to bring more live concerts to the drive in.

“For the organization that has 52 tours a year and lots of other activities to just go silent for months during COVID, I think the favorite part for me was to feel like we were back in business and that environment,” Honeywell Arts & Entertainment CEO Tod Minnich said. “For King and Country was a really special day and to see people out and having a good time, and in more of a normal environment was really great.”

The Honeywell Center recently announced four new showing coming to the drive in. To learn more about the concerts and buy tickets visit the Honeywell Arts website.