Breaking News
Police investigate reported shooting on Reed Street in Fort Wayne

129 stop arm violators nabbed in FWPD school bus safety blitz

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has released results of a school bus stop arm violation campaign that started on August 13 and ran until September 13.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 129 stop arm violators were ticketed and an additional 232 speed zone violations were enforced.

The department received $49,000 from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to address stop arm violations. Approximately three to four officers a day were assigned to the enforcement blitz during the school week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss