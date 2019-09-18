129 stop arm violators nabbed in FWPD school bus safety blitz

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has released results of a school bus stop arm violation campaign that started on August 13 and ran until September 13.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 129 stop arm violators were ticketed and an additional 232 speed zone violations were enforced.

The department received $49,000 from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to address stop arm violations. Approximately three to four officers a day were assigned to the enforcement blitz during the school week.