122nd gets ready for the Fort Wayne Air Show

On June 8th and 9th the skies over the summit city will be filled with the sounds of jet engines, aerobatic planes and more. The Fort Wayne Air Show presented by the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard kicks off.

Before then however, there is a United States Air Force Thunderbirds Welcome Party at Parkview Field on Friday. The free event, presented by Meijer, features a meet and greet with the 2019 U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, fireworks, a flyover from the Black Snakes, music from Mason Dixon Line, and much more.

At the Welcome Home party, the 122nd is also having a recruiting initiative. It’s called “Rule the Ramp.” This is for high school juniors and seniors, with other age qualified applicants can attend the 122nd’s base on Friday for a VIP experience. Call 260-478-3247 for more information.

The air show does kick off at 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning. The gates open for parking in and around the Fort Wayne International Airport, that starts at 8:00 a.m. The flying ends at 4:15 p.m., and gates close at 5:00 p.m. The schedule is the same for Sunday.

The air show is free, but premium options are available for purchase. You can click here to learn more about the options, as well as see the frequently asked questions about the show.

At this time, there is no set schedule for the day. For safety reason, the 122nd cannot disclose when the Thunderbirds will roar over the Summit City.

