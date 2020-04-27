122nd Fighter Wing to salute Fort Wayne hospitals with A-10 fly-over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne will fly over the city’s hospitals to salute the health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

The “Air Force Salutes” fly-over will be held Tuesday from 11:10 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. A ship of four A-10s will fly.

“Air Force Salutes flyovers are a way for the Air National Guard to show appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line of battling COVID-19,” the 122nd said in a news release Monday. “The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.”

The fly-over will begin at Lutheran Hospital, head downtown, move over Parkview Randallia and the VA Northern Indiana hospital, turn north to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Dupont Hospital, then fly back over downtown Fort Wayne.

Here’s the schedule:

We will fly over Lutheran Hospital at 1110

We will fly over Downtown at 1111

We will fly over the VA and Parkview (downtown location) at 1111

We will fly over DuPont and Parkview (North location) at 1113

We will fly back over Downtown at 1115

WANE 15 will have full coverage of the fly-over on Tuesday.