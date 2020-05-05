122nd Fighter Wing to fly over Warsaw, Columbia City to honor front-line workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 122nd Fighter Wing will perform another fly-over to show support for those fighting the coronavirus on Tuesday.

This time, a ship of four A-10 Thunderbolt’s will fly from Lafayette to Gary to Michigan City, South Bend and Plymouth before passing over Warsaw and Columbia City. The flight will take roughly 41 minutes.

Last week, the 122nd performed a fly-over of Fort Wayne hospitals to show support as part of the Air Force Salutes operation. You can watch video from that event above.

“The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct the Air Force Salutes flyover to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the 122nd said in a news release. “Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.”

Here’s the timing of Tuesday’s fly-over:

5:36 p.m. – Lafayette, IN downtown

5:51 p.m. – Gary, IN downtown

5:56 p.m. – Michigan City, IN downtown

6:02 p.m. – South Bend, IN downtown

6:07 p.m. – Plymouth, IN downtown

6:12 p.m. – Warsaw, IN downtown

6:17 p.m. – Columbia City, IN downtown

The fly-overs are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as “vital” training for pilots, the 122nd said.