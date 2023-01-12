FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law Dec. 23, the 122nd Fighter Wing has been approved for a conversion to F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

The new fighter jets will replace 21 A-10 Thunderbolt II jets the 122nd FW currently uses, which will be transferred to other units, said Col. Joshua C. Waggoner.

File – An A-10 Warthog

The 122nd Fighter Wing previously used the F-16 Fighting Falcon for nearly two decades from 1991 to 2010.

“We look forward to transitioning to the F-16 aircraft at the 122nd Fighter Wing,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Stohler, commander of the Indiana Air National Guard. “This newer, more versatile aircraft will provide for an increase in combat capability against growing threats.”

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multirole fighter jet with a maneuverable design that aids in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

The A-10 fighter jets offer differ combat uses than F-16 jets, but typically last longer.