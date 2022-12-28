FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue plays LSU at the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd. Fort Wayne will show its support, but in a different way than in the stands.

The 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne is preparing to fly over the game to support athletes from Indiana.

Trever Peters, senior communication specialist from Purdue University, says two A-10C aircraft will attend.

The Blacksnakes will travel from Fort Wayne and land in Florida. After air training, they will fly over the game on their way out.

“We are excited to support our collegiate athletes from the great state of Indiana,” said Scott Boatright, operations deputy group commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing.