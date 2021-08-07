122nd Fighter Wing celebrates 100 years of Indiana Air National Guard

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana National Guard celebrating a major milestone this month and the 122nd Fighter Wing marked the occasion with a special ceremony.

The 122nd Fighter Wing held a 100th Anniversary Celebration in their main hanger Saturday afternoon. To mark the milestone, they unveiled a commemorative paint scheme on their Heritage A-10 aircraft.

“This airplane is a combat support aircraft,” said Col. Mike Stohler, Commander of the 122nd. “It was designed back in this early ’70s and built in the late ’70s to basically combat and fly in Europe in the bad weather down low.”

The jet is painted black with a snake face on the front. The tails have markings to represent both Fort Wayne and Terre Haute, the other Indiana city where the Air National Guard flew A-10s.

“There’s not another black A-10 in the combat Air Force’s flying today and the snake face on an A-10,’ Stohler said. “You just don’t see that, but that represents our black snake namesake.”

The 122nd has operated A-10s for the last ten years. Stohler said unveiling the uniquely designed jet was a special moment.

“The unveiling of the airplane, letting our retirees see it letting the men and women who work hard here every day to ensure the safety and security of our state and our nation, it’s just really special,” said Stohler.

The Indiana Air National Guard began on August 1, 1921, with a sqaudron officially established at Fagley Field in Kokomo.