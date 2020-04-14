120 losing jobs as Polaris Boats shutting Syracuse plant

SYRACUSE, Ind. (The Journal Gazette) — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a Kosciusko County plant, idling 120 workers.

Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it planned to immediately lay off 10 percent of its workforce while it prepares to close its Syracuse plant. Additional layoffs will occur by mid-summer.

The company said it would no longer produce its Rinker, Striper and Larson FX boat brands made at the Syracuse plant.

“This decision was made after extensive consideration of every available alternative,” said Bob Mack, president of Global Adjacent Markets and Boats, and senior vice president of Corporate Development & Strategy, Polaris. “We were fully prepared to expand these brands and our presence within their respective segments of the marine industry. But today, considering market dynamics and the continued uncertainty around the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided not to move forward with investing the necessary resources to maintain and grow Rinker, Striper and Larson FX, and will discontinue production of those brands.”

The company expects to complete the shutdown between July 1 and July 14.

The Journal Gazette reports some affected employees will have job opportunities at Polaris Boat’s two Elkhart locations.

