FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest.

The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more.

The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Gardens Park. Visit the website for details.