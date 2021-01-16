12-year-old girl’s wish granted in Huntington

Lentz has battled dozens of absent seizures a day because of epilepsy for most of her life. This qualified for a wish, as she underwent brain surgery in 2020.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A 12-year-old Huntington girl’s wish was granted Saturday afternoon.

Make a Wish of Northeast Indiana teamed up with the Huntington Community to celebrate Sadie Lentz by gifting her family a new camper. A drive-by parade of Lentz’s friends and family was also organized.

“We always want to make our wish kids feel just over the top when they get their wish,” said Jenny Boyd, the senior advancement officer for Make a Wish Northeast Indiana. “It should feel like one of the most exciting moments of their life so we just strive to do whatever we can to make sure that it is big and bold and fun and something super memorable for them.”

Lentz has battled dozens of absent seizures a day because of epilepsy for most of her life. This qualified for a wish, as she underwent brain surgery in 2020.

“We’ve been battling epilepsy since she was a year old,” said Steven Lentz, Sadie’s dad. “Last June, they’d done an EEg and counted over 100 seizures in 24 hours and from there recommended the corpus callosotmy. She went from, like I said, triple-digit seizures in a day to maybe twelve in a week.”

Lentz’s operation was life changing.

Her family says it means the world to see the Lentz enjoy her own personal parade without her epilepsy getting in the way.

“I want to cry all the time,” said Shelia Lentz, Sadie’s mom. “Just seeing her the way she is now without having seizures all the time and now she’s able to get through the day and have fun and do other things that kids do.”