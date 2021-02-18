12 new Court Appointed Special Advocates sworn-in

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, 12 new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) were sworn-in at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda by Magistrate Sheri Hartzler.

CASA advocates come from many walks of life, but share one ultimate goal of providing a voice for children to ensure that they find a safe and loving home as quickly as possible. The Allen County Courthouse said these newly sworn in advocates brought many diverse backgrounds and insights into the classroom.

“This training was very unique to us, but it worked out thanks to the flexibility and excitement of each student. They did a great job of studying independently and meeting online in order to make our valuable time together productive,” said Mell Depew, Volunteer and Recruitment Coordinator.

The newest class of CASA volunteers recently completed a six week/30 hour training program, the press release said. These individuals have a heart for children in the community and want to make sure that abused and neglected children do not get lost in the court system

They will join a team of more than 150 advocates who provide a voice for children who are abused and neglected. CASA volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems by making sure they are safe and well-cared for, getting the services they need and placed in a permanent, safe and nurturing home as quickly as possible by making recommendations to the court.

Anyone interested in becoming an advocate for children is asked to contact Mell Depew, Volunteer & Recruitment Coordinator, at 260-449-7190 or go to the Allen County CASA website.