FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The 11th Annual Formula for Life 5K, which raises funds to support the residential, nutritional, and medical needs of orphans in Haiti, will be held Sunday, April 14 at the University of Saint Francis.

The run/walk will start at 1 p.m. at the Hutzell Athletic Center on the campus, 2701 Spring St.

Founded by a USF student who was inspired to help the situation in Haiti, funds raised support the children of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage, as well as its neighboring families.

Registration is $15 per person or $13 per person for families of three or more. To register, visit their website.

The first 300 registered will receive an event t-shirt. The event includes food, live music by Hubie Ashcraft, a silent auction and awards in many age categories. The 5K is open to everyone, from competitive runners to casual walkers.

High school seniors and full-time college students at any college who participate are eligible for $1,000, $500 or $250 awards to be used for academic purposes. The more people a student registers, the better chance to win one of the cash awards