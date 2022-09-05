HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – An open air market in Huntertown is back Saturday with more vendors than ever, after seeing increasing success since its debut.

The Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park, coordinators said. Booths include produce, vintage and antique goods, and much more. Live music is scheduled to be performed by Angie Marquardt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coordinators of the market said the first two events of the year had nearly 90 vendors and food trucks. By July, the market grew to more than 100, and that number is still rising with so many businesses scheduled for this weekend’s event.

“We are continually surprised at how popular this event has become,” said Steve Lebrecht, co-founder of the marketplace. “We just love to see people come out to enjoy their community and see what local vendors have to offer.”

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.