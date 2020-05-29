11-year-old girl saved by two Conservation Officers who were at right place, right time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Two Indiana Conservation Officers rescued an 11-year-old girl from drowning on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a press release stating that an 11-year-old girl fell into the Whitewater River in Richmond, below the Weir Dam at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Two Conservation Officers happened to be in the ‘right place, at the right time’ while patrolling the river to rescue the girl.

Indiana Conservation Officers from left to right: Rhett Braun and Cole Hollingsworth

Officers Rhett Braun and Cole Hollingsworth were checking fishing licenses on foot when they heard someone yelling for help. The officers spotted a young girl in the river who was struggling to stay afloat. Braun and Hollingsworth entered the water, swam to the girl and brought her to safety on the shore.

The 11-year-old was examined by EMT’s with the Richmond Fire Department and deemed to be uninjured by the incident.

It was later discovered that the girl did not know how to swim and had fallen into the river while walking along the bank with family members. That area of the river is eight to nine feet deep with a strong current.

Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind Hoosiers to use caution when near any body of water and to recognize the dangers of low-head dams. Also, practice having children and non-swimmers wear personal flotation devices while on or near the water for extra precautions.