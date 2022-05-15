ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 11-year-old died and three others in the family were hospitalized Friday after an Amish buggy was hit by a car in rural Adams County.

Adams County sheriff’s deputies and Adams County medics responded around 2:04 p.m. to a crash on SR 218 near CR 100 E.

The initial investigation found Aaron Michael Nelson, 24, of Muncie was driving east on SR 218. Nelson told police he was driving about 60 mph in a 55 mph speed zone and that he didn’t see the Amish buggy coming because he was looking down at his GPS. That’s when he hit the rear of the buggy without braking.

Everyone inside was thrown from the buggy along the south side of the road near the ditch.

Elizabeth Schwartz, 30, who was operating the buggy, was taken to the hospital along with three of her children. They all had face, head and internal injuries. All the kids were ages 11 and younger.

The Adams County Coroner’s office Saturday told the sheriff’s office the 11-year-old child had died of the injuries from the crash.

This accident is still under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.