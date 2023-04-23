FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fairgrounds welcomed the public to their annual Queen Scholarship Pageant on April 23, where 11 ladies competed to be crowned Miss Allen County 2023. The contestants were 17-21 and are living in or attending school in Allen County.

Katie Peters, Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, Lauren Dickie, Mallory Schaefer, Cara DeBolt, Lauren Krinn, Gabrielle Royer, Ela Dean, Makayla Love, Morgan Schaefer and Madilyn Malcolm were the competitors in the pageant. Dan Austin of K105 provided emcee duties for the event.

The pageant consisted of five categories of competition including interview, prepared speech, professional wear, evening wear, and on-stage question.

The winner of the pageant and Miss Allen County 2023 was Madilyn Malcolm.

Madilyn will reign over the Allen County Fair taking place June 20-25 and represent Allen County at the Miss Indiana State Fair pageant.

She was awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds and prizes from Peter Franklin featuring Vera Bradley bags, a gold and diamond ring from Peter Franklin, custom bracelet from Will Jewelers, gift certificates to area restaurants, modeling scholarships, and more.

The pageant was an opportunity for the competitors to expand their interview and public speaking skills, poise, and self-confidence.