FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10th annual Spring Thing supports a mental health counseling center in the community.

Cross Connections is a professional counseling center based on biblical principles. The annual gala at Parkview Mirro Center raises money to help Cross Connections maintain their services throughout the year, and keep mental health counseling “as affordable as possible,” according to Matthew Konow, the executive director of Cross Connections.

The gala is April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register for the event, and learn more about the organization, on the website.