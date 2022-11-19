FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate your story with music and fun at the annual Blues Bash at 6:00 p.m.!

The League is hosting its 10th Blues Bash at the Parkview Marro Center for Research & Innovation Saturday. As a way to provide entertainment to the Fort Wayne community as well as spread awareness for individuals with disabilities, The League hosts this musical event to “support the crucial programs” it provides.

This year’s Blues Bash makes its in-person return with three live performances from Rainee Perdue, Accidental Blues Band and Altered Five Blues Band. Tickets are $25 each and can be found online.