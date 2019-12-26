103.9 Sunny FM rebrands with promise to ‘Play Everything’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 80’s hits will keep coming, but Fort Wayne’s Sunny FM is being revamped to include pop hits and a name change.

Broadcasting terrestrially on 103.9 FM and online at 1039WayneFM.com, the station rebrand to Wayne FM aims to play a wide variety of music and styles from five decades.

“Wayne FM will continue to place an emphasis on 80’s music, like our previous brand did, but with our mantra of ‘We Play Everything,’ [we] will also feature a much wider variety of songs with lots of musical surprises along the way,” said Robbie Mack, Brand Manager for Wayne FM.

The station says they will play favorites from artists including Billy Joel, Journey, Prince, Alanis Morrisette, Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Queen, Madonna, Bryan Adams, Def Leppard, and many others.

Wayne FM says they will feature three “all music” hours at 7:00 a.m., noon, and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.