103.9 Sunny FM goes all-Christmas

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — At 5:00 Friday morning, 103.9 Sunny FM (WWFW) flipped the switch to become “The Christmas Station”, playing all Christmas music for the 2019 holiday season.

“Yes, that really is the sounds of Christmas music on the radio this morning!” says 103.9 Sunny FM Brand Manager Rob Mackenzie.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to hear Christmas music ASAP on our Facebook page earlier this week. Add in the snow that fell last night, and there is no time like the present to start spreading the Christmas cheer!” Mackenzie adds, “Our 103.9 Sunny FM playlist is full of the classics from the likes of Burl Ives, Bing Crosby, Johnny Mathis, and Brenda Lee. We also mix in some newer cuts from artists like Pentatonix, Kelly Clarkson, and Indiana’s own Straight No Chaser”.

For the 6th consecutive year as The Christmas Station, 103.9 Sunny FM is proud to partner on many great events throughout the Fort Wayne community, such as “Christmas on Broadway”, “Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights”, “Festival of Trees at the Embassy”, the “Jefferson Pointe Tree Lighting Celebration”, and many more.