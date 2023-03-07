DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, real estate business Allied Commercial presented details on a new, 100,000 square-foot industrial spec building coming to DeKalb County in 2023.

The building, which is in the middle of construction, will have half of the building leased as warehouse space for Van’s Home Center, a furniture and appliance retailer based out of Auburn.

Tyler Binkley, president and managing broker of Allied Commercial, said the other half of the building will be a “great space for a manufacturing, warehousing or shipping & receiving company.”

This photo offers an overhead layout of the upcoming spec building. (Photo provided by Allied Commercial)

The site is expected to be completed by fall 2023 and will be located at the southwest corner of State Road 8 and County Road 19 near Auburn.

Spec buildings are properties where the landlord has preemptively invested in making the space move-in ready without necessarily having a business lined up to occupy the space.