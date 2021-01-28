$1000 donation to turn into 4k meals at Community Harvest Food bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Harvest Food Bank of northeast Indiana has received a $1000 check donation that will provide thousands of meals to area residents.

At the end of 2020, PBS Fort Wayne collected donations that were then matched by Premier Bank with the equivalent of four meals per family. The companies presented the check to the food bank on Thursday.

“Collaboration, it’s all about us coming together and taking care of each other,” said Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Community Harvest Food Bank.

Community Harvest said it will turn the donation into four thousand meals.